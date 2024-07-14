ADVERTISEMENT

13 red sander logs seized in Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - July 14, 2024 07:11 pm IST - KADIRI

Two smuggling operatives fled the spot after their vehicle was spotted, a special party has been formed to nab them, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials on Sunday seized as many as 13 red sander logs near Kadiri town of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The officials were checking vehicles on the Kadiri-Madanapalle road near Nallacheruvu mandal headquarters when they spotted a vehicle with a Karnataka registration number coming from Madanapalle towards Kadiri, carrying the red sander logs.

A range officer said that two occupants fled after stopping the vehicle. He said that seized logs would be worth around ₹2 lakhs. On orders from the District Forest Officer, a special party was formed to nab the elusive operatives. A case has been registered.

