13 out of 213 contacts of dead doctor test positive in Kurnool

In all, 213 of primary and secondary contacts of K.M. Hospital founder Ismail Hussain, who died of COVID-19 in the city, were tested and 13 of them turned positive, said COVID-19 Special Officer Ajay Jain and District Collector G. Veerapandian at a press conference here on Saturday.

They appealed to the people to voluntarily come forward to get themselves tested if they had visited the hospital recently.

Another 230 persons, who are in various quarantine centres in the district would be discharged in a day or two once they test negative after completion of 14-day period in the quarantine, Mr. Veerapandian said.

The district had collected 2,888 samples so far and of them results of 1463 samples had come with 1,333 negative, 130 positive, 4 deaths and one discharged, while 125 positive persons are being treated at various places. Results of 1425 samples was awaited till 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Collector added.

Mr. Jain said the State was spending ₹500 per day for each person in quarantine to provide nutritious food and another ₹50 for other expenses. For the conveyance ₹300 was being spent per person and single rooms were also being provided to them.