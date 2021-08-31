13 new deaths in State due to COVID

Six districts record no deaths; 3 districts record single-digit tally

Andhra Pradesh reported 13 deaths due to COVID and 878 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. Only 41,173 samples were tested in the past day with a positivity rate of 2.13%.

The overall positivity rate of 2.657 crore samples tested remains at 7.57%. The cumulative infection tally increased to 20,13,001 and the toll reached 13,838.

The number of active cases came down to 14,862 with 1,182 recoveries in the past day. So far 19,84,301 patients have recovered with a recovery rate of 98.57%. The tests per million ratio increased to 49.77%.

Krishna district again reported the highest single-day toll of four deaths among the districts while six districts reported no death in the past day. Chittoor reported three and Nellore reported two deaths. East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 255 new infections while Anantapur reported only two infections. Kurnool reported three and Vizianagaram reported four infections in the past day.

While East Godavari reported 166 new infections remaining districts reported two-digit tallies. They include Prakasam (96), Guntur (85), Kadapa (67), Nellore (61), Visakhapatnam (50), Krishna (42), Srikakulam (24) and West Godavari (23).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,85,590), Chittoor (2,37,957), West Godavari (1,74,271), Guntur (1,72,382), Anantapur (1,57,105), Visakhapatnam (1,54,893), Nellore (1,40,030), Prakasam (1,33,540), Kurnool (1,23,775), Srikakulam (1,21,982), Krishna (1,13,591), Kadapa (1,12,582) and Vizianagaram (82,408).