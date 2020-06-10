13 more test positive in Nellore district

The spread of the dreaded coronavirus to the remote places in SPSR Nellore district continued on Wednesday.

As many as 13 more persons tested positive for the virus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 355 in the district. Remote Chejerla village accounted for four fresh cases followed by Udayagiri with two cases. Nellore city, Gudur, Naidupeta, Venkatachalam, Kota reported one fresh case each.

A person from Bihar, who had returned for work in a private port in the district, also contracted the disease as also another person from West Godavari district, according to a health bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department.

In a positive development, 22 patients were discharged on recovery from the COVID-19 isolation ward. So far 231 patients recovered, while four persons succumbed to the dreaded disease.

Thin presence

Meanwhile, many of the shops and business establishments, which started functioning, reported thin business as a majority of people avoided crowded places.

In Ongole, Collector P. Bhaskar reviewed the situation as the number of confirmed cases stood at 127 in the district. The district administration is fully geared to treat fresh cases which are likely to go up due to unlock 1.0.