JAGGAIAHPET (KRISHNA DT.)

12 November 2020 08:12 IST

Thirteen persons of a marriage party suffered injuries when a car hit an auto in which they were travelling, at Gouravaram village in the district on Wednesday.

The condition of two children, Sri Harika and Tirupati Rao, who suffered head injuries is stated to be critical. The Chillakallu police registered a case.

