13 fatalities, 1,431 new cases in south coastal Andhra

Recoveries continue to overtake fresh cases in Nellore, Prakasam

The toll due to coronavirus rose to 800 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 13 more persons succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Seven patients died of the disease in Nellore district during the period taking the toll to 405. Prakasam district closely followed it, accounting for 395 deaths, including six in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Sate Government on Wednesday.

A positive development was that the number of recoveries continued to be more when compared to those contracting the disease on a single day in both the districts.

The number of patients recovering from the disease was 740 more than the fresh admission into the hospitals, which were filled to the full with patients.

As many as 2,171 persons, including 1,210 in Prakasam and 961 in Nellore returned home recovering from the illness, while 1,431, including 873 in Nellore and 558 in Prakasam, contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases came down to 5,574 in Nellore district and 13,312 in Prakasam district. Over 66,500 persons, including 25,000 patient in Prakasam district were cured of the disease so far. The cumulative confirmed cases in the two districts went up to 85,816, including 47,078 in Nellore district and 38,798 in Prakasam so far.

Over 5,000 persons tested negative for the disease in Prakasam district during the period. So far 3.58 lakh persons had been subjected to testing in the district.