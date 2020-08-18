13 deaths take toll to 150 in Prakasam

Death rate in the district stands at 1.37%

Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts registered 13 and 2 deaths respectively in the last 24 hours, taking the combined death toll due to coronavirus to 332.

At least 431 new cases were recorded in Nellore district taking the tally to 17,645, while Praksam district’s caseload increased to 12,479 with 357 new cases. With this the death toll in Prakasam district alone rose to 174 and 148 in SPSR Nellore district.

As many as 484 patients-- 334 in SPSR Nellore district and 150 in Prakasam district-- were recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Attributing the deaths to patients missing the golden period, Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar said the administration would encourage asymptomatic patients to opt for treatment from home while treating only symptomatic cases and those suffering from comorbidity condition in hospitals.

The death rate was only 1.37% in the district, where 7,351 persons have been recovered with the help of a team of health staff working 24 x7.

Meanwhile, Prakasam district COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards was felicitated by scribes led by Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists President I.V.Subba Rao for the high recovery rate in the district.

The Union and State Governments should treat journalists also as COVID-19 warriors and provide insurance cover and best medical treatment. As many as 500 journalists and their family members had got infected in the State and 19 of them had succumbed to the disease, Mr. Rao said.

Dr.Richards said the number of symptomatic cases and those requiring oxygen and ventilator support were on the rise in the district and attributed the encouraging recovery rate to team work by doctors led by him.