13 COVID-19 care centres set up in Vizag

1,700 beds allocated in the core city area

The district administration has set up 13 COVID-19 Care Centres with a 2,560 bed-capacity for COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam. The District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) released the list of centres on Thursday.

Of the 13 centres, two centres have been set up for East, West, North, South Constituencies with a 1,700 bed capacity in Hudhud Colonies at Bakannapalem and Mudasarlova. The GVMC Regional Fire Officer was appointed as the nodal officer, and can be contacted on 9177504442.

Three CCCs were set up at Pendurthi, Bheemili and Gajuwaka with a combined bed capacity of 200. The nodal Officer, who is the RDO Visakhapatnam, can be contacted on 9849903825.

A 200-bed CCC was set up at Youth Training Centre (YTC) Paderu and a 100-bed CCC was set up at Area Hospital, Araku. Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu, Project Officer, has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Two CCCs were set up at Narsipatnam and Payakaraopeta with a capacity of 50 beds each. Similarly, four CCCs were set up at Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Yelamanchali and V. Madugula constituencies with a combined bed capacity of 260.