13 arrested in eight property offences

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 September 2021 01:16 IST

Two juveniles were also taken into custody

The crime branch of the city police on Wednesday arrested 13 persons and took two juveniles into their custody for their alleged involvement in eight property offences under different police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Suresh Babu said that out of the eight cases, two were reported from Duvvada, while one each was reported at Gopalapatnam, Parawada, Kancharapalem, MVP, II Town and Airport police station limits.

In one case, police arrested two persons named K. Satya venkata Durga Rao (24) of East Godavari district and Ch. Srinu of Gopalapatnam for allegedly breaking into a house at BC Colony in Aganampudi area and decamping with gold, a two-wheeler and other valuables worth ₹1.24 lakh. Police recovered all the stolen property.

In another case, two persons identified as K. Madhav and K. Pratap were arrested by the Duvvada police for allegedly attempting to commit theft at an ATM at Vadlapudi late on September 14.

Parawada police arrested six persons aged between 21 to 40 years for allegedly committing theft of mechanical objects worth ₹1.50 lakh from an equipment yard of a pharma company at Pharma City. The stolen property was recovered.

Gopalapatnam police arrested a 51-year-old man named Srinivasa Patnaik for allegedly committing theft of an idol of Lord Sri Krishna made of metal worth ₹10,000 from a temple at RR Venkatapuram.

In two different cases, two juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly gaining entry into houses and committing theft of gold and other valuables at Airport PS limits and Kancharapalem PS limits. The stolen property was partially recovered.

B. Mahesh Shankar (20) was arrested by MVP Police for stealing a motorcycle at Peda Waltair, while Ch. Pydiraju (21) was booked by the II Town P\olice for fleeing with cash and a mobile phone from a house at Kobbarithota.

ACP (Crime) Ch. Penta Rao, and Inspectors K. Rama Rao and Luther Babu, were present at the press conference.