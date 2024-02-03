12th Century inscription reveals donation of lands by Kayastha Chief Gangaya Sahini

February 03, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Archeological Survey of India (ASI) officials decoded a newly discovered Kayastha Chief Gangaya Sahini inscription from the 12th century at the Boyalapalli village of Yerragondapalem mandal.

K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) of ASI Mysuru, told The Hindu that the inscription records ‘the gift of lands’ as sarvamanya (universally acknowledged) in the villages of Redlapalli and Boyalapalli, for conducting the angaarangabhogas to the God Mulasthana Deva of Tripurantakam by Gangaya Sahini.

Mr. Reddy further informed that Gangaya Sahini donated lands for the merit of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva, his parents, his grandmother and himself, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. “It is written in Telugu language and characters, and dated in Saka 1172, Sadharana, Pushaya, Su-5, Thursday, which is equal to 1250 C.E, December 29,” he said, adding that there are a total of 26 lines written on this inscription and therefore, it is a primary source of information on the history of Gangaya Sahini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer working at Yerragondapalem, who found the inscription, informed that it is engraved on a stone slab, found in the tank near the village Boyalapalli.

It is worth highlighting that in the last week, Mr. Reddy established the date of Gangaya Sahini’s death based on an inscription traced at the Ayyambotlapalli village in Yerragondapalem Mandal. He said that the first inscription revealed that Gangaya Sahini possibly died in the year 1262 CE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.