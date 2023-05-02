HamberMenu
12th-century inscription found at Bapatla temple in Andhra Pradesh

It records details of lands gifted to the Bhavanarayana temple by Kakatiya ruler Rudramadevi

May 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
An inscription at the Bhavanarayana temple in Bapatla.

An inscription by Kakatiya ruler Rudramadevi, dating back to the 12th century, reveals details of lands gifted to the famous Bhavanarayana Swamy temple at Bapatla town in Andhra Pradesh.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told The Hindu that the inscription is engraved on the south wall, left side of the Mahamandapa of Bhavanarayana Swamy temple in Bapatla.

“It is written in Telugu script, dated Saka 1199, Isvara, Magha, su.7, which means 1278 CE, January 2, Sunday,” he explained.

He said it seems to record the gift of lands to Lord Bhavanarayana by Mandadi Muttinayaka, when he was administering the Darsi region.

Kakatiya Rudradeva (Rudramadevi) was ruling from Oruganti region, he added.

Hence, it is considered as a Kakatiya Rudramadevi inscription, he said.

