12th-century inscription at Yerragondapalem in A.P. stresses maintenance of water bodies

Engraved on a sluice slab in Telugu language, the inscription dates back to June 20, 1261 C.E., says ASI Director (Epigraphy) K. Munirathnam Reddy

Published - September 05, 2024 08:27 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
An inscription of Kayastha chief Tripurarideva which was discovered at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district recently.

An inscription of Kayastha chief Tripurarideva which was discovered at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An inscription of Kayastha chief Tripurarideva, dating back to the 12th century, which was discovered from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently, talks about the necessity of maintaining tanks and water bodies periodically. 

K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told The Hindu that this inscription, engraved on a sluice slab, was found on the southern side of the tank at Yerragondapalem.  

Written in Telugu language, the inscription dates back to Durmati, Adhika Ashadha, which translates to June 20 (Wednesday), 1261 C.E., he said.  

The inscription records the gift of sugarcane fields and dry lands below the tank in the temple village (Paramesvari-uru) to the members who perform the Rangabhoga festivity at the Ashtasakti temple in the Mahadeva temple complex by the chief priest Potajiya, along with other five members, as per the orders of the king. The inscription mentions that the maintenance of the tank (cheruvu) was entrusted to the members, Mr. Munirathnam Reddy said.

“This inscription reveals the necessity of maintaining tanks periodically. In the modern days, the lack of maintenance of tanks and encroachment of water bodies are leading to flooding of several cities and towns,” Mr. Munirathnam Reddy said.  

He said that this inscription was explored by Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Yerragondapalem, Prakasam district.

