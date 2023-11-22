12th century Chola temple in shambles, archaeologist demands restoration

November 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A 12th century temple of the Chola dynasty, with striking architectural features, is in a dilapidated condition at Mundlapudi village on the outskirts of Tirupati.

Invariably, locals are unaware of its storied past, but even the authorities concerned have dug up a public tap precariously close to the temple and a cement road has been laid down adjacent to the wall.

Noted archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation’s CEO E. Sivanagi Reddy visited the temple site along with heritage activist B.V. Ramana on Wednesday, where he found the temple in neglected condition.

The temple was raised on an ‘Adhishtana’ (basement), the walls decorated with Koshtas, Makara Thoranas, miniature shrines and ‘Kumbhapanjara’ pillars. There are also some sculpted idols of Nataraja, Venugopala Krishna, musicians and dwarfs engraved in the typical Chola style.

It is interesting to note that the name of the village Mundlapudi was originally known as Munaipundi or Muniyapundi. It was also called as Sivapadasekharanallur, after the title of King Raja Raja Narendra, in an inscription of Vikrama Chola (1118-35 CE) engraved on the mouldings of the temple basement. The inscription also records that the income of the village was donated to light the lamps at Parasareswara Swamy temple in Yogimallavaram, located just less than a kilometre away.

Mr. Reddy said that there is no Krishna idol in the temple and the villagers are worshipping a mere photo frame of Lord Krishna. “The temple bears a lot of archaeological and architectural significance, but the basement is buried to half of its height and concealed by a cement road on its northern side. Crevices have developed on its walls,” he lamented. He further appealed to the villagers to restore the Chola temple by dismantling and reconstructing it on stronger foundations.

