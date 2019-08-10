Andhra Pradesh

1,298 drunk driving cases registered in July: SP

‘Punishment given in 674 cases’

Superintendent of Police, B. Satya Yesubabu ordered the authorities to take strict action against drunk drivers in the district. He said that 1,298 drunk and drive cases were registered just in July, and added that in 674 cases punishment was given or fines were levied. “The jail time ranged from two days to a week,” he added.

Numerous people were involved in road accidents due to rash and negligent driving, speeding, overloading, and drunk driving due to which many people have lost their lives, said Mr. Yesubabu.

He stressed on the ill effects of drunk driving and then appealed to the people to follow the traffic rules and to take all necessary precautions to avert road accidents. Mr. Yesubabu then ordered the police to carry out breathalyser tests and to run awareness campaigns on the pitfalls of drunk driving.

