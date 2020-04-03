Surveyed 1.28 crore households for identifying COVID-19 cases, officials tell A.P. CM

Andhra Pradesh government officials have informed Chief Minister (CM) Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday that 1.28 crore out of 1.45 households were surveyed by ward and village volunteers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) for identifying people with symptoms and giving treatment to those needing it.

Besides, the officials said 108 of the 946 persons who returned from Nizamuddin in New Delhi have tested COVID-19 positive and the lab test reports of 65 individuals are awaited. As many as 32 persons who were in contact with those who returned from Nizamuddin turned out to be positive and the results of tests conducted on 335 persons are yet to come.

Of the total 161 persons confirmed to be COVID-19 positive so far, 140 have returned from the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

Mapping doctors

The officials told the CM that doctors were mapped in municipal corporations and municipalities for availing their services and that emphasis was laid on scaling up testing.

The tests were being done in Guntur and Kadapa and the testing facility in Visakhapatnam was likely to become operational from April 6. Private laboratories were also being roped in to do the testing. One such private facility would start functioning in a week taking the total testing capacity to 900 per day.

Caring for the stranded

The CM instructed officials to take necessary steps for taking care of those stranded in Mumbai, Goa, Varanasi, Ajmer, Chennai, and other places. He wanted senior officers to be deputed to take action.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that the standard operating procedures for quarantine and isolation should be strictly followed and suggested to the police to counsel those roaming on the streets about the punitive action that could be taken under the Epidemic Act.