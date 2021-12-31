12,737 gamblers arrested in Krishna district, 3,265 bound over in 2021

VIJAYAWADA

31 December 2021 09:53 IST

1,651 cases of crime against women registered this year

The Krishna district police stood top in the State in controlling gambling and Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO). The police registered 10,818 cases under AP Gambling Act and arrested 12,737 persons.

As many as 3,265 criminals were bound over in 2021, against 1,811 last year. Bind over percentage increased by 64 this year, said Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

Releasing the annual crime data of the year 2021 at a press conference here on Thursday, the SP said history sheets were opened against 746 suspects this year against 347 in 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

“Instructions have been given to act tough against gambling and other illegal activities. Police seized ₹1.96 crore from suspected gamblers during the raids. Similarly, 1,054 cases have been registered against 1,220 gutkha sellers and hoarders, and stocks valued at ₹1.25 crore have been seized,” Mr. Kaushal said.

Dip in theft cases

As regards crime against women, the police registered cases against 1,651 persons this year. Victims registered many cases through Disha App, AP Police Seva App and through Spandana.

The district police were top in probing sexual offence cases under Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

There was a drop in murder for gain, dacoity and house burglaries, Mr. Kaushal said. One dacoity and murder for gain, 22 house burglaries by day and 100 house burglaries by night were registered this year, which were 32 and 105 respectively last year. The police registered 432 while collar offences, which was 463 in 2020, he said.

Under Disha Victim Support programme, 7,557 persons have been identified in Krishna, of which 4,478 were extended medical assistance, 105 were given legal aid, 2,388 victims were given welfare assistance, 99 persons were provided protection and the police extended financial assistance to 179 victims.

The police solved two sensational children kidnap cases, rescued the children safely and handed over them to the parents. Best performance awards were given to 15 Mahila Police and for policemen who extended extraordinary services during the Weekly Best Performance awards programmes, Mr. Kaushal said.

The police conducted raids on ID liquor manufacturing dens, booked 1,026 cases against 1,093 persons. In all, 5,420 cases were registered against Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) smugglers from Telangana. Ganja weighing 1,239 kg, worth ₹29.35 lakh was seized and 175 suspects were arrested, he said.

“Very soon a Spandana Hall would be constructed and steps will be take to prevent crime against women,” the SP added. ASP Prasad, DSPs Mahendra, Srinivasulu, Satyanandam, Masum Basha, Rajiv Kumar and other officers were present.