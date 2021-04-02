1,271 new cases reported in State

02 April 2021 00:33 IST

With only 31,809 samples tested, positivity rate at 4%,

The State reported 1,271 new infections and three deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. It was the highest single-day tally since November 20. The cumulative tally of infections increased to 9,03,260 and the death toll reached 7,220.

The number of active cases increased to 8,142 and 464 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 8,87,898 and 98.30% respectively.

Only 31,809 samples were tested and their positivity rate turned out to be 4.00%, the highest daily positivity rate in the past five months. So far 1.511 crore samples with a positivity rate of 5.98% were tested.

Each of the three new deaths occurred in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts. In the past one week, the State reported 7,381 new infections against 2.39 lakh samples tested. Their positivity rate was 3.08%.

Meanwhile, Chittoor again topped the districts with the highest single-day tally of 285 infections. It was followed by Guntur (279), Visakhapatnam (189) and Krishna (161). The four districts together account for 72% of the total new infections reported in the State in the past day.

The remaining 28% cases were reported in nine districts that saw less than 100 new infections. They include Kadapa (63), Prakasam (63), Anantapur (61), Kurnool (52), Nellore (43), East Godavari (27), Srikakulam (21), Vizianagaram (15) and West Godavari (12).

Chittoor's cumulative tally has crossed 90,000 and it is the third-highest tally among the districts. East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor together account for 34% of the infections reported in the State so far.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,363), West Godavari (94,548), Chittoor (90,086), Guntur (78,101), Anantapur (68,483), Nellore (63,161), Prakasam (62,618), Visakhapatnam (61,885), Kurnool (61,639), Kadapa (55,881), Krishna (50,495), Srikakulam (46,742) and Vizianagaram (41,363).