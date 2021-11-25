1,250 families evacuated in Kadapa: Collector

‘Unprecedented rains and massive inflows caused breaches to Annamayya and Pincha projects’

The Kadapa administration has informed the State government that 1,250 families living in the flood-hit pockets in the district have been evacuated and rehabilitated in make-shift colonies.

In a video conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, the district administration, which received a flak for not gearing up for the flood situation initially, explained that the ‘unprecedented rain and heavy inflows to the water bodies’ had led to the flood situation.

Days after the Annamayya and Pincha projects in Kadapa district developed a breach and the flood caused loss of life and damage of property in hundreds of acres, the district administration explained that a massive cloudburst on November 18 resulted in the floods and it was ‘unprecedented in the history of the district’.

“The rainfall recorded on November 18 was unprecedented in the history of the district. There was a massive increase in inflows into the Pincha project on the Cheyyeru river. From 3,845 cusecs, the inflows increased to 90,464 cusecs by the evening of November 18. On the same day, 50 mandals in the district received a rainfall of 10.7 cm. Besides, the heavy rains in Chittor and Seshachalam hill ranges had the Cheyyeru river brimming. All the reservoirs including Annamayya, Buggavanka, Veligallu, Chitravathi, Mylavaram and Gandikota received massive inflows,” said District Collector V. Vijaya Rama Raju.

The Collector said that the Pincha Dam received massive inflows of 1.17 lakh cusecs, more than the double its capacity, while Annamayya project received inflows of 2.3 lakh cusecs, resulting in breaching of bunds. The Pincha project also suffered major breaches, causing loss of lives and inundation of property.

The people living in Pullapothuru, Digumanduru, Kesambavaram, Gandluru, Hemadripuram villages bore the brunt of the floods.