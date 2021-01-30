125 new COVID-19 cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

30 January 2021 01:08 IST

No death reported for second consecutive day

There were no COVID-19 related deaths for the second consecutive day in the State. In the 24 hours ending Friday morning, 125 new infections were reported.

While the toll remained at 7,152 (death rate of 0.81%), the tally increased to 8,87,591. The recovery rate was put at 99.05%. The total recoveries reached 8,79,131 with 175 patients recovering during the period. The number of patients undergoing treatment was put at 1,308.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.305-crore samples tested so far slightly came down to 6.80% and that of 42,809 tests conducted in the last one day was 0.29%.

Krishna again topped other districts with the highest single-day tally of 26 new infections. It was followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam, which reported 19 new cases each. The tally of other districts was as follows: East Godavari (14), Chittoor (13), West Godavari (9), Nellore (8), Anantapur and Srikakulam (five each), Kurnool (3), VIziangaram (2), and Kadapa and Prakasam (one each).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,239), West Godavari (94,219), Chittoor (87,006), Guntur (75,474), Anantapur (67,638), Nellore (62,312), Prakasam (62,173), Kurnool (60,794), Visakhapatnam (59,733), Kadapa (55,246), Krishna (48,611),Srikakulam (46,119) and Vizianagaram (41,132).