1.25 lakh women in Krishna district downloaded Disha App, says SP

596 vulnerable spots identified, vigil kept on 200 rowdy-sheeters

Police identified 596 vulnerable spots and abandoned places where there is a possibility of anti-social activities occurring in the district, and vigil has been stepped up at such places, said Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

Police identified 1,040 elderly women and women staying alone in Gudivada, Nandigama, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda and Nuzvid divisions. The patrolling police will monitor their houses at night, and regularly meet residents and enquire about their welfare during the day, the SP said.

Around 200 rowdy-sheeters, eve-teasers and those involved in sexual assault cases have been identified in the district. Instructions have been given to the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) to track the movements of the criminals, he said.

Patrolling has been intensified in vulnerable areas with 40 Disha patrolling vehicles. The public can alert the police over ‘Dial 100’ or the nearest police station if they observe eve-teasers, atrocities on women or suspicious movements of strangers.

Police have taken up a special drive in the district on educating women in downloading the Disha App. As many as 1.25 lakh women and girls have downloaded the app, and instructions have been given to the women police, village volunteers and Sachivalayam staff to organise the drive at the village-level. Of the total downloads, one lakh were done in just four days, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration) Mallika Garg, who is monitoring the awareness drive on Disha App, held meetings with volunteers, Mahila Mitra Groups, women and Disha Mahila police staff.

Ms. Mallika asked the women police and the volunteers to make door-to-door visits and enquire about the safety of women in villages.

“The ASP, DSP and the Circle Inspectors were directed to visit villages, monitor the drive on Disha App, and enlighten women on the safety measures being taken by the government,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Police counselled rowdy and suspect-sheeters and those involved in crimes against women. The help of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and other wings was being taken in this regard, the SP said.