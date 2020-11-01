1.25 lakh elderly people await cataract surgery in East Godavari

Third phase of YSR Kanti Velugu programme to commence from November 2

At least 1.25 lakh elderly people suffering from poor vision are awaiting a cataract surgery in the East Godavari district.

The third phase of the YSR Kanti Velugu programme was postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the district from April to November 2. The programme envisages screening of the elderly persons to identify problems related to eyesight and provide them timely medical assistance, apart from performing cataract surgery on them.

Speaking to The Hindu, the YSR Kanti Velugu Programme Co-ordinator (East Godavari) P. Mallikarjun Rao said, "The Secretariat staff are roped in for registration of the beneficiaries. The third phase is dedicated to the elderly people only". Mr. Rao is also the president, District Blind Control Society (East Godavari).

New facilities

"The State government has sanctioned three theatres equipped with the infrastructure required to perform the cataract surgery and other medical treatment for eye defects. The three theatres have been set up in Amalapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Tuni and they are now functioning under the aegis of the respective hospitals", said Mr. Mallikarjun.

"By the end of the second phase, at least 1.25 lakh people are required to undergo cataract surgery. Many elderly people neglect eye defects citing age factor. However, many defects leading to temporary blindness can be cured through proper medical intervention," he added.

The team of doctors visit the village Secretariats, where the elderly people are asked to report for screening. Surgeries will be performed as per the action plan to ensure that every needy person will get access to timely medical aid.