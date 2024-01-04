GIFT a SubscriptionGift
125-ft Ambedkar statue to be inaugurated on January 19, says Andhra Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

January 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna holding a review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday on the arrangements of the inauguration of 125-foot Ambedkar Statue.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the grand inauguration of the Ambedkar Smritivanam, along with the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on January 19.

In a meeting at State Secretariat to review the progress of the arrangements for the event, Mr. Nagarjana said the government had been inviting people from across the State to participate in the event. As such, the arrangements must be proper to accommodate a huge gatherings.

He said lighting and painting works were under way. A mini-theatre; a museum; sky lighting; fountains; beautification of gardens on the front and back of the statue; retaining walls; vehicle parking, food court, etc., were almost complete.

The government undertook the project in two phases. It completed works worth ₹268 crore in the first phase and undertook the remaining works with an estimated cost of ₹106 crore in the second. Construction of the statue has been completed, he added.

