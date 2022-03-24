₹1.25 cr. unaccounted cash seized from bus passenger in Kurnool

Accused carrying it in two bags from Hyderabad to Rajampeta

Accused carrying it in two bags from Hyderabad to Rajampeta

In the second incident within a week, the Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths confiscated huge cash at Panchalingala inter-State border on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The SEB Circle Inspector M. Manjula said that based on a piece of specific information, the department men intercepted a private travels bus in the early hours of Thursday and seized two bags containing ₹1.25 crore cash. The bags were with a person identified as A. Uday Kumar hailing from Kovvur. He was carrying the unaccounted cash from Hyderabad to Rajampet in Kadapa district.

At the check-post on NH 44, the sleuths checked the bus at 3.30 a.m. and arrested Uday Kumar when he failed to produce any valid documents for the cash. He reportedly said that the amount was meant for salary payments of a railway contractor at Proddatur.

The CI said the cash was handed over to the Income Tax officials for further investigation.