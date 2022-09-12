Andhra Pradesh

125 cases booked in raids on meat shops across Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance and Enforcement officials checking weighing machines at a fish market in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, in association with inspectors from the municipalities and corporations and Legal Metrology Department, conducted raids on markets across the State on Sunday.

The joint teams inspected 424 fish, chicken and mutton shops across the State, and registered cases against 125 vendors, said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General (DG) Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Cases have been registered against the vendors in Visakhapatnam, Peddapuram, Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimadole, Tadepalligudem, Nandyal, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kurnool and other places, Mr. Bagchi said.

The officers imposed fines amounting to ₹43,500 on the vendors for using duplicate weighing machines and for not maintaining hygiene in the markets, the DG said. The duplicate weighing instruments have been seized, Mr. Bagchi added.

Cases were booked against the traders under Legal Metrology Act, 2009.


