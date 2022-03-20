1.25 acre railway land acquired for road project in Rajamahendravaram
Municipal Corporation paid ₹9.69 cr. to SCR, says MP
Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has said that the South Central Railway authorities have spared 1.25 acres of land for the proposed 80-foot road between Government Junior College and Market Area in the city.
“Last week, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has paid ₹9.69 crore to the South Central Railway for the land required for the road project. The existing constructions in the railway land will be demolished to speed up the road project,” said Mr. Bharat.
At least 25 feet of the proposed road area falls in the railway land.
