1.22 lakh candidates take Village, Ward Secretariat exam in Visakhapatnam district

About 1.22 lakh candidates appeared for the Village and Ward Secretariat examination which was conducted here in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

Officials said that about 1.31 lakh candidates received hall tickets for the examination, out of which 1.22 lakh attended. Around 9,000 remained absent. According to officials, the examination was conducted at all the 406 centres and no untoward incidents were reported.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials visited the examination centres to check the arrangements. APSRTC officials ran additional buses from various parts of the district for the convenience of candidates.

Several candidates complained about the lack of proper arrangements for the examinations. A few candidates, particularly the physically challenged, faced trouble while entering the centre at ZP High School, Chandrampalem due to muddy terrain. A candidate said that her name was printed wrongly on the hall ticket as a result of which she was not allowed to take the exam. She blamed the GVMC for negligence, claiming the officials did not respond to her complaint.