1,212 new cases in Prakasam, Nellore

ONGOLE/NELLORE

18 April 2021 01:00 IST

Three persons succumbed to COVID-19 in SPSR Nellore district even as 1,212 persons tested positive in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

With this, the toll rose to 1,126 in the region with SPSR Nellore district accounting for 534 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night. With zero deaths in Prakasam, the toll remained unchanged at 592 during the period.

After a record inoculation of about 1 lakh beneficiaries on the last day of ‘Tika Utsav’, the vaccination drive remained disrupted for the second day on Saturday. Those who came to the vaccination centres returned disappointed as the centres had run out of vaccine stock.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases rose to 5,414 in the two districts in the last 24 hours as 624 persons in SPSR Nellore district and another 588 persons in Prakasam tested positive for the disease. With this, the overall tally rose to 1,32,674 in the region.