12,093 candidates apply for KGBV posts

June 04, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department, which had notified 1,358 vacant posts in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), has so far received 17,963 registrations. Of them, 12,093 candidates have submitted their applications. The highest number of applicants (2142) are from Kurnool district followed by Anantapur district (1645), while the lowest number of applications (256) have been received from West Godavari so far, according to a statement released by the department officials on Saturday.

The department has set up a monitoring cell for candidates who want to clear their doubts with phone numbers 7386686501, 9573061629 and 9441270099. The candidates can also send mail to apss_kgbv@schooledu.in. The last date for submission of the application is June 5 till 11.59 p.m.

