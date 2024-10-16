ADVERTISEMENT

12,000 trees planted during Swachhata Pakhwada drive, says Vijayawada DRM

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Narendra A. Patil presents certificates to the officers and staff who participated in the Swachhata campaign

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil has said that 12,000 trees were planted as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme during the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign undertaken between October 1 and October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanksar Swachhata’, officers of various departments, students, scouts, guides and representatives of various NGOs participated in the drive in the Vijayawada Railway Division, Mr. Patil told the media here on October 15 (Tuesday).

He presented certificates to the officers and staff for their good work during the fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The officers and staff of the South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division have organised 820 events in the last 15 days. Cleanliness drives were undertaken in 149 railway stations. Around 250 Swachhata pledge events were conducted and 500 target units were cleaned and 600 tonnes of waste was collected during the campaign,” Mr. Patil said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rallies, door-to-door campaigns and walkathons were also conducted. Intensive cleaning was taken up in kitchens, pantry cars and food stalls in about 120 trains.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir, health check-ups were organised and a cultural fest was held including competitions on ‘converting waste into best’ was conducted, Mr. Patil added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US