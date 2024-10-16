12,000 trees planted during Swachhata Pakhwada drive, says Vijayawada DRM

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil has said that 12,000 trees were planted as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme during the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign undertaken between October 1 and October 15.

Under the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanksar Swachhata’, officers of various departments, students, scouts, guides and representatives of various NGOs participated in the drive in the Vijayawada Railway Division, Mr. Patil told the media here on October 15 (Tuesday).

He presented certificates to the officers and staff for their good work during the fortnight.

“The officers and staff of the South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division have organised 820 events in the last 15 days. Cleanliness drives were undertaken in 149 railway stations. Around 250 Swachhata pledge events were conducted and 500 target units were cleaned and 600 tonnes of waste was collected during the campaign,” Mr. Patil said.

Rallies, door-to-door campaigns and walkathons were also conducted. Intensive cleaning was taken up in kitchens, pantry cars and food stalls in about 120 trains.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir, health check-ups were organised and a cultural fest was held including competitions on ‘converting waste into best’ was conducted, Mr. Patil added.