1,200 kg ganja seized at Paderu

In a major catch, the district police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting 1,200 kg of ganja in a lorry near Paderu area here in the district on Wednesday.

Though the ganja seized is estimated to be about ₹40 lakh in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district, it is expected to fetch over ₹1 crore in some States.

According to the district police, the smugglers procured the ganja from interior parts of Jolaputtu in Munchingputtu mandal and were heading towards Paderu. A team led by Paderu Sub-Inspector M. Sreenivas conducted a raid and searched the vehicle near Ambedkar Junction at Paderu.

In order to escape from the police, the smugglers were trying to shift the ganja under a load of turmeric bags, police said. Cases were booked and an investigation is on.

