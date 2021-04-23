1,200-bed COVID quarantine centre ready at Bommuru

The facility will run round-the-clock, says MP M. Bharat

A quarantine centre with 1,200 beds is ready for COVID-19 patients at Bommuru area of Rajamahendravaram, Member of Parliament Margani Bharat said here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali, Mr. Bharat inspected the centre and enquired about the facilities including accommodation and arrangements for food.

“The Bommuru quarantine centre has all the necessary facilities. A dedicated team of revenue, health and municipal staff will run it round-the clock. The doctors and district officials can refer COVID-19 patients to the facility,” Mr. Bharat told the media, adding that the diet prescribed by the doctors would provided to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anjali assured that the COVID Care Centre would render services prescribed by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the Bommuru quarantine centre had accommodated thousands of patients, mostly from the Rajamahendravaram city and its nearby towns, apart from the migrant workers.