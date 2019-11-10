120 swimmers to be on guard at Manginapudi

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Saturday said 120 expert swimmers and 17 boats have been deployed to guard the devotees expected to arrive in large numbers for a holy dip at the Manginapudi beach from Sunday morning to Wednesday in connection with Panduranga Utsav and Karthika Pournami.

Reviewing the preparedness measures at the beach, Mr. Imtiaz asked the police to alert the State Disaster Response Force for their services on need basis during the three days.

“At least 50 special bus services will be run from various major locations in Machilipatnam to the Manginapudi beach till Wednesday. Special arrangements are being made for the physically-challenged,” said Mr. Imtiaz. Nearly 400 sanitary workers would be posted on the beach, to keep the surroundings clean. Children would be given a tag which would help to trace them if they went missing in the crowd.

The department of Women and Child Welfare and police have been asked to coordinate the task.

Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority Vice-Chairman P. Wilson Babu is coordinating with the concerned departments for smooth conduct of the event.