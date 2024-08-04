120 students showcase their talent in State-level chess tournament in Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh Chess Association (ACA) State secretary S. Bhimarao and vice-president P. Mastanbabu on Sunday said that the association had been striving hard to make every child learn chess with the support of school managements. As many as 120 children showcased their talent in the State-level Under-7 Open Chess Championship held in Vizianagaram on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhimarao said that active participation of girls was a positive indication for the game which is one of the oldest games and popular across the globe. ACA treasurer K.V. Jwala Mukhi expressed happiness over the professional approach shown by children in the tournament

He said that Annas Kavya and A. Vedhaanshi got first and second prizes in girls’ category. A. Sashank and Joshua Magnuskatarapu got first and second prizes in boys’ category and received them from the Jana Vignana Vedika national general secretary M.V.R. Krishnaji. District Sports Development Officer S. Venkateswara Rao assured help to the association in conducting big tournaments in Vizianagaram. The players who won in the State-level competition will play at national level competition to be held in Mysuru of Karnataka in the first week of September.

