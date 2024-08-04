GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

120 students showcase their talent in State-level chess tournament in Vizianagaram

Published - August 04, 2024 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children who won the prizes in chess tournament in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Children who won the prizes in chess tournament in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chess Association (ACA) State secretary S. Bhimarao and vice-president P. Mastanbabu on Sunday said that the association had been striving hard to make every child learn chess with the support of school managements. As many as 120 children showcased their talent in the State-level Under-7 Open Chess Championship held in Vizianagaram on Saturday and Sunday.

Children taking part in the chess tournament organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Children taking part in the chess tournament organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhimarao said that active participation of girls was a positive indication for the game which is one of the oldest games and popular across the globe. ACA treasurer K.V. Jwala Mukhi expressed happiness over the professional approach shown by children in the tournament

He said that Annas Kavya and A. Vedhaanshi got first and second prizes in girls’ category. A. Sashank and Joshua Magnuskatarapu got first and second prizes in boys’ category and received them from the Jana Vignana Vedika national general secretary M.V.R. Krishnaji. District Sports Development Officer S. Venkateswara Rao assured help to the association in conducting big tournaments in Vizianagaram. The players who won in the State-level competition will play at national level competition to be held in Mysuru of Karnataka in the first week of September.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.