120 kg of ganja seized, four arrested

The gang was shifting contraband from Narsipatnam to Mumbai

The police arrested four suspected ganja smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 120 kg of the contraband from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Nandigama Rural Circle Inspector K. Satish seized the contraband from the accused when they were shifting the stock from one vehicle to the other, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

The contraband was allegedly being smuggled from Narsipatnam to Mumbai.

A few more suspects have to be arrested in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nandigama, G. Nageswara Reddy told the media here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Komali Ramakrishna and K. Swaroopa alias Hima Bindu of Rajamehendravaram, Agyaram Ramlakhan Vimal of Uttar Pradesh and Abdul Razzak, a native of Mumbai, the SP said.

“Efforts are on to arrest two more persons each from East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Transit points

The gang arranged transit points at different places, including Rajamahendravaram.

Police are investigating the origin and destination of the contraband.

Kanchikacherla SI Ranganath and Chandarlapadu SI Manikumar along with their staff participated in the raid, the added Ravindranath Babu.