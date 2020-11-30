120 kg of ganja seized, four arrested in A.P.

Police arrested four persons, including a woman, for ganja smuggling and recovered 120 kg of the contraband from them.

On a tip-off, a team led by Nandigama Rural CI K. Satish seized the ganja from the accused when they were shifting the stock from one vehicle to the other, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nandigama, G. Nageswara Reddy said the contraband was being smuggled from Narsipatnam to Mumbai. A few more ganja peddlers have to be arrested in the case, the DSP said, at a press conference on Monday.

The arrested include Komali Ramakrishna and K. Swaroopa alias Hima Bindu of Rajahmahendravanam, Agyaram Ramlakhan Vimal of Uttar Pradesh and Abdul Razzak, a native of Mumbai.

“Efforts are on to arrest two more persons, who are from East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.