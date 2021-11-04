12 YSRCP nominees files paper for Nellore civic poll

NELLORE

04 November 2021 00:42 IST

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday had a head start for the elections to Nellore Municipal Corporation, scheduled to be held on November 15, as 12 of its candidates filed their nomination papers.

Prestige of Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav is at stake as the polls are being held in his home constituency. Accompanied by Mr. Anil Kumar and Nellore Urban Development Authority chairman N. Dwarakanath, YSRCP nominee D. Rajasekhar arrived in a procession to file his nomination papers. Eleven more party candidates also filed their nominations.

Nominations were received for 16 of the 54 wards in the urban local body, said Nellore Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar.

No candidate of the TDP filed nomination papers on the first day as the main opposition party was yet to decide on its strategy for the polls. Two candidates of the Jana Sena Party filed their nominations as also an equal number of independent candidates.

The YSRCP swept the urban local body elections held in Naidupeta, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri and Atmakur, while the civic polls could not be held in Gudur and Kavali for pending litigation.