12-year-old boy donates masks, sanitisers to police

A 12-year-old differently-abled boy donated 100 masks, 40 health drink bottles and five sanitisers to the police personnel here on Thursday.

Mula Deepesh, a Class VII student of PEN School at Madhavadhara, was moved by the yeomen services being rendered by the police force during the lockdown period.

So, he bought the items worth around ₹2,500 from his pocket money and handed them over to the SHO of Kancharapalem Police Station, Krishna Rao.

“I have been seeing since day one of the lockdown in television and other media how the police force has been rendering services against all odds and want to do something for the force,” he said speaking to The Hindu.

Suffering from a birth disorder, Deepesh moves in a walker, and is one among the toppers in the school.

Aims to crack Civils

An avid painter and quizzer, the boy dreams to crack the civil services after completing his engineering from a good college.

“I dream to become an IPS officer, but I don’t know whether my physical condition will permit, or will I ever recover from it,” he says.

Mr. Krishna Rao, who received the packet, was visibly moved by the gesture of the boy and wished that he recovered fast and realised his dreams.

His mother S. Sridevi is a doctor at KGH and his father a realtor.