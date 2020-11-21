12 vehicles seized for illegal sand mining

In a joint operation, the Chandarlapadu police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids on Krishna River bank on Saturday, and seized 10 tractors, two earthmovers and 400 tonnes of sand, that was being transported illegally.
On information that sand was being smuggled to the neighbouring Telangana and other places, the team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nageswara Reddy conducted raids in Kasarabad village, Chandarlapadu mandal. They seized the vehicles and the sand, said Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.
Special teams have been conducted on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders to check sand and liquor smuggling. The raids would continue and stern action would be taken against the smugglers, the SP warned.
