12 vehicles caught in illegal sand mining bid on Krishna River bank

In a joint operation, the Chandarlapadu police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids on Krishna River bank on Saturday and seized ten tractors, two earth-movers and 400 tonnes of sand, being transported illegally.

On information that sand was being smuggled to the neighbouring Telangana State (TS) and other places in A.P., the team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police Nageswara Reddy conducted raids and seized the vehicles, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Special teams have been deployed on the A.P.-T.S. borders to check sand and liquor smuggling. The raids will continue and stern action will be taken against the smugglers, the SP warned.