‘12 tourist destinations will be developed as per global standards’

Beaches will get facelift in PPP mode, says Tourism Minister

Reiterating the government’s resolve to put Andhra Pradesh on the global tourism map, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that 12 tourist destinations in the State will be developed on par with international standards.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials at the VMRDA office here on Wednesday.

“The beaches at Revu Polavaram, Yarada, Thanthadi, Pudimadaka and other places will be developed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Basic amenities will be ensured at the Buddhist heritage sites such as Thotlakonda, Bhavikonda and Pavuralakonda under the supervision of the Archeology Department,” the Minister told the media after the meeting.

The government will launch several measures to improve the revenue generation from tourist destinations.

“Tour and travel operators need to register with the Tourism Department before undertaking any tourism-related activities,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath and other officials participated in the reveiw meeting.