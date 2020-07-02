1.2 tonnes of PDS rice seized near Pendurthi

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 July 2020 23:49 IST

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted a raid and arrested a person for allegedly possessing a huge quantity of PDS rice, near Pendurthi on Thursday. Police seized 1.2 tonnes of PDS rice from him.

CTF teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao conducted a raid on a house near Narava and arrested K. Satti Babu and seized 1.2 tonnes of PDS rice from him. The accused, along with the seized rice, has been handed over to Pendurthi police for further action.

Meanwhile, in another case, CTF teams conducted raids at Ram Nagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits and arrested N. Srinivasa Rao of Dayal Nagar from whom they reportedly seized banned khaini and gutkha products worth ₹20,200. Police said that the market value of the seized tobacco products is about ₹40,000.