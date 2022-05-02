Andhra Pradesh: 12 teachers, three others booked for malpractice in SSC Mathematics examination

Accused were working at various government schools, says Krishna DEO

As many as 15 persons, including 12 teachers of various government schools, were booked for their alleged involvement in a question paper leak and malpractice in the ongoing Class X examinations in Krishna and Eluru districts.

Superintendent of Police of Eluru district, Rahul Dev Sharma, said that nine persons, including six teachers working in various government schools, were booked in the Mathematics paper leak case on Monday.

Apart from the teachers, one attender, an ASHA worker and a Cluster Resource Person (CRP) were taken into custody in a government school in Mandavalli.

A teacher, Ratna Kumar, and two invigilators – Chakravarthy and Wilson – reportedly leaked the question papers through social media groups, and were also sending answers, the SP said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the police had taken into custody six teachers on similar charges at Pasumarru Government School, located in Pamarru mandal.

“We seized the mobile phones and the Mathematics text books from the accused teachers. Police are investigating the role of other teachers who were on examination duty in neighbouring schools,” Mr. Kaushal said.

Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana, who visited Pasumarru High School, said that on receiving information, a flying squad rushed to the school and caught the teachers red-handed while they were resorting to the malpractice.

All the teachers were booked were suspended, the District Education Officer (DEO) said.

“The accused teachers and others were booked under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair (Means), Act, 1997,” Ms. Sultana said.