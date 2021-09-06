Andhra Pradesh

12 street-dwellers get access to welfare schemes

As part of a survey to identify homeless persons, district officials issued Aadhaar, ration and Aarogyasri cards to 12 persons on Sunday.

According to a release, following the orders of Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, village revenue officer (VRO) K. Kiran Kumar along with volunteer S. Harish and VRO V. Madhuri of Vijayawada East mandal identified 12 street-dwellers, including destitutes and migrant workers with no access to government welfare schemes.

All of them were issued Aadhaar, ration and health cards by the authorities.

Mr. Praveen Chand appreciated Mr. Kiran and Ms. Madhuri for going beyond the call of duty and ensuring the needy get access to the government schemes.


Comments
Sep 6, 2021

