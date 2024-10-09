12 sand reaches to be opened along the banks of river Godavari in Konaseema, says Collector

District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Wednesday announced that as many as 12 sand reaches would be opened soon along the banks of river Godavari in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Mr. Mahesh Kumar directed the officials of Revenue, Mines and Geology Department to prepare for the excavation of sand along the river by obtaining all the necessary permissions.

“The 12 sand reaches have been identified in the mandals of Atreyapuram, Ravulapalem, Alamuru and Kapileswarapuram. The collection and excavation of sand will begin soon after water level falls in the river”, said Mr. Mahesh Kumar during a meeting.