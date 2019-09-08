12 red sanders logs seized in A.P., smuggler nabbed after chase

A combing team of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (APSRSTF) seized 12 red sanders logs after a thorough search at the foothills of Tirumala alongside the Alipiri-Cherlopalle bypass road in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

The sleuths nabbed a smuggler from Tamil Nadu, following a hot chase after a group of suspected smuggling operatives which allegedly involved an altercation between the two sides at the forest location in Tirumala.

According to information, a task force team was combing the forest stretch behind the AP Tourism site at the foothills, when they reportedly sighted a group of woodcutters carrying red sanders logs and passing towards the bypass road on Saturday night.

When the combing team tried to intercept them, the suspected smuggling operatives allegedly threw stones at the policemen. The Task Force personnel chased the intruders, who escaped behind a hillock under cover of darkness.

Two-hour face-off

After a two-hour-long face-off between the two sides, the Task Force nabbed one smuggling operative, identified as Dorairaj (45) from Tiruvannamalai.

Following interrogation, the task force conducted searches at the foothills, leading to the seizure of logs buried under the sand.

The officials said the area of combing and seizure of logs fell under the jurisdiction of the forest wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Task Force SP Ravi Shankar visited the spot and ordered a thorough search for the elusive smuggling operatives.