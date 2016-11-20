12 pilgrims injured in separate accidents

Twelve pilgrims were injured in three separate road accidents on Saturday.
Six members of a family from Nellore sustained injuries when the private vehicle in which they were travelling veered off the road and came to a grinding halt after hitting against a tree on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.
The accident took place in the vicinity of the elephant arch, about five kms from the town while motoring down to Tirupati.
In another incident, two members of a family, including a teenaged girl from Bengaluru, sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident allegedly owing to failure of brake.
Rudreswari, who sustained bleeding injuries on her head, was immediately rushed to the TTD s SVIMS hospital. Meanwhile the Tirumala police have taken the driver Girish into custody.
In the third incident, four Tirumala-bound pilgrims from Erode in Tamil Nadu were seriously injured when their SUV collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus on the outskirts of Chandragiri fort town on Saturday morning.
The area police said that a four-member pilgrim party was on its way to Tirumala when the accident occurred. Police suspect the the driver of the SUV might have dozed off at the wheel. The locals and police rescued the injured and shifted them to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. The police said all the injured are out of danger. A case has been registered.
