12 persons sentenced to life in murder case in Kadapa district

The Second Additional District Judge’s Court in Proddatur has sentenced 12 persons for life in a murder that happened 16 years ago. A fine of ₹4.70 lakh each was also imposed on each of the convicted.

The murder was a result of inter-group rivalry at Sarvayapalle village in Mydukur mandal. Feeling that one group was garnering all the work contracts pertaining to the village, members of the other group attacked Beechu Pulla Reddy (60) with sickles and rods on Decenmber 22, 2008. He had died while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by Nallapureddy Venkataramana Reddy, the Mydukur police registered a case, mentioning 22 persons as accused. While nine of the accused died in course of the hearings, the case came up for hearing on Friday, when the Judge G.S. Ramesh Kumar pronounced the verdict.