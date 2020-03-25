12 persons admitted to Guntur General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus

Even as the State Government has imposed severe curbs on public movement as part of social distancing measures, 12 persons were admitted to Government General Hospital at Guntur on Tuesday. The identity of the admitted persons was kept confidential and their samples were sent to the viral diagnostic lab at Vijayawada. The Medical Bulletin released by the District Medical and Health Officer, said that so far 21 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 14 samples turned to be negative and the test results of seven persons were still awaited.

According to the bulletin, 2,431 persons with a travel history to Corona Virus affected countries have been identified and they have been kept under home isolation.

On Tuesday, five isolation quarantine wards were set up at HRD Centre, Bapatla, RTC, Guntur, Regional Health Centre Building, Tadikonda, NRI Hostel, Chinakakani and DRDA Building at Kotappakonda near Narsaraopet.

In Guntur, Superintendent of GGH, S. Babulal convened a meeting with Heads of Departments and reviewed the arrangements. Dr. Babulal said that 35 persons have visited the Out Patient wing with Flu like symptoms, and seven persons have been admitted into isolation wards. He made it clear that not a single positive case of Corona have been found so far in the district.

“We have prepared a 200 bedded facility at GGH, including a ward with 30 ICU beds and another ward with 20 beds and we are readying to make another 100 bedded facility. We will also be using the new Natco Cancer Block where we are making another 100 bedded facility,” said Dr. Babulal.

Further, doctors have been deputed to work in three shifts beginning from 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and from 10 pm to 6 am.

Principal of GMC, Guntupalli Subba Rao, HoD, Pediatrics, Guntupalli Yasodhara, Civil Surgeon and RMO P. Padmalatha were present.